All Hail the Return Of The Rugby World Cup Drop-goal!

Drop-goals have become a stand-out feature so far at Japan 2019

Rejoice! It’s the return of the Rugby World Cup drop-goal in Japan!

It feels like we had written the skill off as a ‘dying art’ but lo, at the 2019 World Cup we have seen a spate of drop-goals that have fired up the imagination.

Did you see Stuart Hogg’s monster DG against Samoa? It was a beauty.

As you can read, it was the first drop-goal by a Scot since Duncan Weir dropped a goal against Italy in 2014.

And as you can see from rugby statistician Stuart Farmer, there have only been 28 DGs from the 20 competing nations since 2015.

Like that one from Russell? Well what about the three-pointer from Camille Lopez in the boa constricter-tight match-up between France and Argentina (a kick that ultimately won the tie for France)?

And then there was Wales…

In their crackerjack win over the Wallabies, they had two significant drop-goals. The first was a start-of-the-match DG from Dan Biggar. At 36 seconds, the quickest-ever in World Cup history.

And after Biggar went off, following an HIA, his replacement Rhys Patchell dropped a crucial goal, late on. This was a calm showing from the replacement fly-half.

We all know about important drop-goals in Rugby World Cups.

There was, of course, Jonny Wilkinson’s triumphant strike in 2003 that would win England the World Cup.

And then there was Jannie de Beer’s record haul of five drop-goals against England in 1999. It knocked England out of the World Cup.

There were also significant drops from Joel Stransky in 1995 – when the Springboks beat the All Blacks to lift the Webb Ellis trophy.

And there was also Stephen Larkham’s monster DG against South Africa in the 1999 semi-finals.

Well, could we be back to the glory days?Let’s wait and see!

