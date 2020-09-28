Harlequins v Wasps live stream: How to watch from anywhere

See Chris Robshaw leads Quins out for the last time at the Stoop

Harlequins v Wasps live stream: How to watch the Premiership match online from anywhere

It’s the end of an era as Chris Robshaw makes his final appearance at the Stoop – match number 299 for him in Quins colours. The great shame is that there will be no fans there to say goodbye…

Quins have made five changes from the side that lost to Sale in the Premiership Cup final. Springbok duo Andre Esterhuizen and Wilco Louw will make their first starts for the club. Scott Steele and wing Chris Ashton come in to start, with summer signing Jordan Els taking a front-row spot on the bench.

Wasps make one change from the side that beat Bristol Bears, with James Gaskell coming in at lock, replacing Joe Launchbury (out with a calf complaint).

Wasps are just two points clear of Bristol in fifth, in the run-up to the play-offs. There are just two matches to go.



Harlequins: Mike Brown; Chris Ashton, Joe Marchant, Andre Esterhuizen, Aaron Morris; Marcus Smith, Scott Steele; Santiago Garcia Botta, Scott Baldwin, Wilco Louw, Dino Lamb, Glen Young, Chris Robshaw (captain), Will Evans (19), James Chisholm.

Replacements: Elia Elia, Jordan Els, Simon Kerrod, Tevita Cavubati, Alex Dombrandt, Danny Care, Brett Herron, James Lang.

Wasps: Matteo Minozzi; Zach Kibirige, Malakai Fekitoa, Jimmy Gopperth, Josh Bassett; Jacob Umaga, Dan Robson (captain); Ben Harris, Tom Cruse, Kieran Brookes, Will Rowlands, James Gaskell, Brad Shields, Jack Willis, Tom Willis.

Replacements: Gabriel Oghre, Tom West, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Tim Cardall, Alfie Barbeary, Thomas Young, Ben Vellacott, Michael Le Bourgeois.

How to watch Harlequins v Wasps from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Harlequins v Wasps, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Harlequins v Wasps live stream: How to watch from the UK

Harlequins v Wasps, which kicks off at 7.45pm on Monday, will be shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Harlequins v Wasps takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Harlequins v Wasps live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Harlequins v Wasps (kick-off 8.45pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Harlequins v Wasps live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Harlequins v Wasps will kick off at 2.45pm EST and 11.45am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Harlequins v Wasps live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can watch Harlequins v Wasps at 4.45am on Tuesday (AEST).

The Foxtel Sports HD bundle is $74 a month – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

Harlequins v Wasps live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

If you want to tune in to Harlequins v Wasps from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 6.45am on Tuesday on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Harlequins v Wasps live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to keep track of the many South Africans plying their trade in the Premiership, SuperSport shows matches in South Africa.

South Africa is one hour ahead of the UK, so Harlequins v Wasps kicks off at 8.45pm on SuperSport Rugby.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.