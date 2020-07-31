All the details you need to watch the English top flight wherever you are in the world

Gallagher Premiership live stream: How to watch matches online from anywhere

The Gallagher Premiership returns in mid-August after its pandemic-enforced hiatus.

All nine remaining rounds of the 2019-20 season, as well as the semi-finals and final, will be played between 14 August and 24 October – that’s 57 matches in 72 days!

We know Saracens will not make it a hat-trick of successive Premiership titles as they have been condemned to relegation for salary cap breaches, but there is plenty to play for at the top of the table.

Exeter led the standings before lockdown, but Sale, Bristol and Northampton are all within ten points, with Wasps and Bath not far behind. The race for the play-off places could go down to the wire, especially with teams’ form unpredictable after such a long break.

No doubt you’ll want to watch the action unfold – and here we explain how to find a reliable Gallagher Premiership live stream wherever you are.

How to watch the Gallagher Premiership from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Gallagher Premiership live stream: How to watch from the UK

Gallagher Premiership matches are shown live on BT Sport in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract, don’t worry because you can still easily watch Premiership matches online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing Premiership matches live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Channel 5 will also be showing several Premiership matches on free-to-air TV.

Gallagher Premiership live stream: How to watch from Europe

There are two main options to watch Premiership matches in Europe.

SFR Sport shows matches in Belgium, France, Luxembourg and Portugal as well as Israel. You can sign up to SFR Sport for just €9 a month!

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch matches through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Gallagher Premiership live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Gallagher Premiership live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches – and Foxtel currently have a deal on the Sports HD bundle if you sign up for a 12-month plan by 31 August 2020. Instead of the usual $74 a month, it’s $59 – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

Gallagher Premiership live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that SKY Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Gallagher Premiership live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to keep track of the many South Africans plying their trade in the Premiership, like World Cup winner Faf de Klerk, then SuperSport shows matches in South Africa.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from EasyView, with access to Blitz, to Premium, with all ten sports channels.

Gallagher Premiership live stream: How to watch from Japan

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Premiership matches in Japan. The service is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

