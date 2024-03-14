Harrow win Continental Tyres Schools Cup final

Reggie Hammick will never forget the day. A last ditch score to secure a 29-27 win, in a first-ever schools cup title? What a moment for the back-rower and Harrow School, as they took the Continental Tyres Schools Cup final victory on Thursday night.

Kirkham Grammar School deserve their praise. This was two unbeaten sides giving it hell at Twickenham.

It was tit for tat at the start as a Jack Austin try from a Kirkham Grammar maul was matched soon enough by a Zachery Uduehi try on the hoof for Harrow.

If Harrow were smarting from a missed conversion from that score, the subsequent Alex Smith try for Kirkham added more degrees to the climb. But it was leveled at 12-12 following a St John Smith.

It would swing back and forth, with Kirkham Grammar holding a slight lead at the half, at 22-19.

A storming Harrow score in the corner after the interval (via Cameron Knight) impressed and wrested back the lead for Harrow, only for Sam Lewtas to take the momentum and edge Kirkham ahead again, with a quarter still to play. It was 27-24.

Enter Hammick.

One last bruising run and it was an historic title for Harrow. As fine a schools cup final as you can expect in this sport, and plenty of action to admire.

The next big event on the horizon now – the Rosslyn Park Sevens. What are the chances, you wonder, of these sides storming in that competition as well?

Elsewhere in the schools game today, Felsted School were Vase winners and Hartpury College to the girls u18s college trophy as well.

Congratulations to all the winners.

