Here are the host stadiums for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 in England

The Red Roses will attempt to win the Rugby World Cup at home

Women’s Rugby World Cup host cities have been confirmed for the 2025 event being hosted in England.

The Red Roses will be hoping to win the tournament after their heartbreak in the past few tournaments. In the 2017 Rugby World Cup they faced New Zealand in the final and lost.

In 2021 they faced the same opposition and with New Zealand hosting. The final was a close battle with England having the opportunity to win the game at the death. However, New Zealand disrupted the play to retain their crown.

This time England will look to win the trophy they claimed in 2014. But where will the games be played? Here’s all you need to know.

Women’s Rugby World Cup host cities: Where are the games being played?

The pool stage will see all teams travelling the country, allowing all fans the opportunity to watch some games.

Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium, Ashton Gate, Sandy Park, Salford Community Stadium, Franklins Gardens, Stadium of Light and York Community Stadium will all be in use.

For the quarter-finals Ashton Gate and Sandy Park will share the hosting duties.

The semi-finals will both take place at Ashton Gate with the final’s destination Twickenham Stadium. The Rugby Football Union has been clear about it’s desire to sell-out the home of English rugby for that match.

Twickenham has not sold-out for a women’s game before but it does hold the world record for the biggest crowd for a women’s rugby game. That was set in 2023 when England played France in a winner-takes-all Grand Slam match. 58,498 fans looked on as the Red Roses beat France that day.

When will tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on sale for the Rugby World Cup in September. They will be priced from £5-£95. 60% of all the tickets will be £25 or lower.

