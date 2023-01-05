Scottish official will head up the first all-female line-up to take charge of a men's European game

Hollie Davidson leads historic all-female European refereeing team

Scottish referee Hollie Davidson will break new ground by heading up an all-female team of officials in a men’s European rugby fixture for the first time.

Davidson took charge of the 2021 women’s World Cup final last year where hosts New Zealand edged out England and will have the whistle for Scarlets’ game against Cheetahs in the Challenge Cup on Friday 13 January.

The 30-year-old former scrum-half will be joined by assistants Sara Cox (England) and Clara Munarini (Italy) as well as TMO Claire Hodnett (England) and citing commissioner Helen O’Reilly (Ireland).

Davidson became Scotland’s first full-time professional female referee in 2017 and is no stranger to trailblazing having become the first woman to take charge of a Test match involving a men’s Six Nations side last summer.

Davidson was in the middle for Italy’s narrow 38-31 win away in Portugal in June last year in her first taste of men’s Tier 1 action having previously whistled Malta’s fixture against Cyprus in 2019.

While her assistant at Parc y Scarlets, Munarini, became the first Italian woman to take to the field in the Champions Cup after she ran the line for London Irish’s clash against Montpellier at the end of last year.

After being awarded the showpiece game at the delayed 2021 World Cup, Davidson achieved the rare feat of refereeing a 15s and sevens World Cup final – becoming the first female to do so.

After a famous night under the lights in Wales, Davidson is next on European duty for Toulon’s game at home to Zebre Parma on January 20.

