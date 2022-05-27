See Eddie Jones's team in action at Twickenham on Sunday 19 June

How to buy England v Barbarians tickets

England will build up to their three-Test tour of Australia by playing the Barbarians at Twickenham in June.

The last time the two sides faced each other was in 2019, with an England XV recording a 51-43 win, while the year before the Baa-Baas won 63-45 with Chris Ashton scoring a hat-trick.

While Eddie Jones will be without any players involved in the Gallagher Premiership final the previous day, the match on Sunday 19 June is sure to be an entertaining spectacle – Barbarians games so often are.

“The Barbarians fixture is a special one in rugby,” says England head coach Jones. “It’s always a good challenge for the players, entertaining for supporters and showcases the spirit of the game.

“It’s been great to play back in full stadiums again and we know this game is one that the fans enjoy and we’re looking forward to playing in front of the Twickenham crowd. It will also be a good preparation for us ahead of an important tour to Australia.”

Barbarians president John Spencer has also spoken of the special nature of the match, saying: “The Barbarians have a long history of playing this national side. The fixture promises thrilling rugby, reignited rivalries and the opportunity for some familiar faces to line up against former team-mates.

“It often brings out the epitome of Barbarians rugby – friendship, enjoyment, flair and skill. We intend to put out a strong, exciting and passionate team and put on a spectacular afternoon of rugby – for England and for the fans.”

How to buy England v Barbarians tickets

The match will kick off at 3pm on Sunday 19 June at Twickenham.

Tickets are available to buy through the RFU website. They are priced from £42 for adults and £12 for juniors, although if you plan to go as a big group there are discounts when ten or more tickets are purchased.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.