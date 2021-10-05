England's men and women's teams will be in action in October and November

How to get England tickets this autumn

England tickets for the men and women’s autumn Internationals are now available, with fans able to attend matches.

Eddie Jones’s side will take on Tonga, Australia and South Africa at Twickenham. It will be the first time England have played the Springboks since the 2019 Rugby World Cup final, when they lost 32-12.

Meanwhile, the Red Roses will compete against New Zealand, Canada and the USA in what will be a good springboard for Simon Middleton’s team ahead of next year’s World Cup.

England’s women will travel around the country for their matches, with matches at four Gallagher Premiership club grounds – Exeter Chiefs, Northampton Saints, Harlequins and Worcester Warriors.

Head coach Middleton said: “The inclusion of Northampton and Worcester are great moves. My impression of Northampton during my time at Leeds in the Premiership was they were always the trendsetters of what a world-class stadium should look like.

“You went there, it was immaculate, it was always sold out and the fans and atmosphere were always incredible so to take an international game there is unbelievably exciting and it’ll be brilliant and fantastic to play an international game there.

“Likewise, I love Worcester as a club, always see them as a strong community club and it’s great to take a game there in the way we’ve taken it to other hotbeds. It’s another fantastic stadium which has a great feel and a great vibe.”

How to get England tickets this autumn – Men’s matches



The only men’s fixture with tickets available on general sale is England v Tonga at Twickenham on Saturday 6 November.

Tickets are priced at £37 for adults and £22 for children. To buy, head to the England Rugby website – englandrugby.com/tickets

How to get England tickets this autumn – Women’s matches

Tickets for all the Red Roses matches are available on the England Rugby website (englandrugby.com/tickets) or on individual club websites.

Their first match is against world champions New Zealand at Exeter Chiefs’ Sandy Park ground on Sunday 31 October. You can also get tickets at tickethub.exeterchiefs.co.uk

England take on the Black Ferns again a week later, on Sunday 7 November, with the match at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton Saints’ ground. For tickets, visit northamptonsaints.co.uk/buytickets

Next up, the Red Roses travel to Harlequins’ stadium, the Twickenham Stoop, to play Canada on Sunday 14 November, with tickets available at eticketing.co.uk/harlequins

Their final opponents are the USA at Worcester Warriors’ Sixways Stadium on Sunday 21 November. To get tickets, visit warriors.co.uk/tickets

