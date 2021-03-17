Major League Rugby and RugbyPass have combined to launch a free streaming service

How to stream Major League Rugby

Fans of America’s Major League Rugby (MLR) can now stream matches for free after the launch of their new platform The Rugby Network. Collaborating with RugbyPass for the creation of the platform, The Rugby Network will also feature highlights, behind-the-scenes footage and international matches.

The free streaming service hopes to appeal to both a global audience and the estimated 8.8 million North American rugby fans. Also available through the network are weekly rugby shows and documentaries, providing a completely immersive experience for fans.

When does the season start?

Kicking off the season on Saturday 30 March is Old Glory DC against NOLA Gold at 4pm EDT (8pm GMT). Two hours later, Chris Robshaw’s San Diego Legion travel to Ben Foden’s Rugby United New York.

International viewers can access all six opening day fixtures live on The Rugby Network, while regional restrictions in North America allows access to four live matches.

While MLR are appealing to existing fans, the service’s online element is attempting to cater for a younger demographic. The free content hopes to reach younger fans across social media, building American rugby as a whole.

The ViewLift platform, a digital partner to sports leagues and media companies around the world, will deliver MLR fixtures to fans. Accessing live streams through The Rugby Network website or app, there is a complete ease of use.

Major League Rugby Commissioner, George Killebrew is excited for what lies ahead for North American rugby, through the enhanced exposure.

“The Rugby Network provides rugby fans access to high-quality content for free. It also generates awareness of the sport to create the next generation of fans”, said Killebrew. “The Rugby Network is an exciting development for MLR and North American rugby as a whole. We are looking forward to working with RugbyPass to launch this definitive home for rugby fans across North America.”

Similarly, Neil Martin, Global CEO at RugbyPass, is full of positive anticipation ahead of the 2021 MLR season.

“We share a joint vision with MLR to create a community of rugby fans. We will provide them with the best news, highlights, podcasts, live matches and live blog feeds”, said Martin. “The Rugby Network is an interconnected network of digital properties that will drive both interest and engagement with rugby. Our goal is to create an inclusive platform with MLR that serves both North America’s rugby community and international fans.”

