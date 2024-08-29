How to watch Paralympics wheelchair rugby 2024: Live stream today’s murderball action from Paris

Live stream the Paralympics wheelchair rugby from around the world – including options to watch for free in the UK, Australia, Ireland and Canada.

It’s sure to be one of the must-watch events of the Paris games, and this guide explains how you can watch Paralympics wheelchair rugby live streams from anywhere in the world.

There are free viewing options in the UK, Australia, Ireland and Canada, and there’s no need to worry about missing the action if you’re travelling overseas today – you can use a VPN to watch a Paralympics live stream from abroad. We’ll explain how below.

Often referred to as “murderball” (also the title of a brilliant 2005 documentary about the sport), wheelchair rugby is a full-contact sport in which teams of four battle to cross the opponent’s goal line with the ball. Played on basketball courts with a volleyball-like ball, it’s one of the few Paralympics sports where men and women compete on the same teams. Great Britain won the gold medal in Tokyo and are back in Paris to defend their crown.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch Paralympics rugby live streams in 2024, wherever you are on planet Earth. Scroll down to the end of the article for a full list of fixtures for the tournament, which runs until Monday 2 September.

Watch Paralympics wheelchair rugby FOR FREE in the UK

There’s good news for UK sports fans because Channel 4 is promising to “bring viewers all the action” (that’s more than 1,300 hours of coverage) over the duration of the Paralympics 2024. Events will be broadcast FOR FREE on the Channel 4 and More4 TV channels, the Channel 4 streaming service and the Channel 4 YouTube channel.

Going to be travelling during the Paralympics wheelchair rugby tournament? Simply use a VPN (such as NordVPN) to watch your usual service as if you were back in the UK. Find out more below.

Watch Paralympics wheelchair rugby live streams away from home

If you’re travelling right now, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the Paralympics wheelchair rugby action at Paris 2024. Fans who are travelling abroad today can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re overseas. (Assuming it complies with the broadcaster’s T&Cs, of course.)

The technology experts from TechRadar are big fans of NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it’s currently available for a knockdown price.

Watch Paralympics wheelchair rugby FOR FREE in Australia

Nine and its 9Now streaming service are the place to go for free Paralympics coverage in Australia.

You can also watch every event of the Paralympics ad-free and on demand through the Stan subscription service.

Watch Paralympics wheelchair rugby FOR FREE in Ireland

RTÉ and its RTÉ Player should be your destination if you’re looking for free Paralympics coverage in Ireland.

Live stream Paralympics wheelchair rugby FOR FREE in Canada

Free Paralympics coverage is available in Canada via CBC and its CBC Gem streaming service.

Watch Paralympics wheelchair rugby live streams in the US NBCUniversal holds the rights to Paris 2024 in the US. Live Paralympics coverage will be shared between the company’s cable channels (such as USA Network and CNBC), and the Peacock streaming service. You can subscribe to Peacock Premium for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. If you want to ditch the ads you’ll need Premium Plus, which will cost you $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year. If you don’t have cable, you can still tune in to USA Network and CNBC using Sling. Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package. USA Network is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package, which costs $40 per month ($20 for the first month). If you want CNBC as well, you’ll need the News Extra add-on. This usually costs $6 per month, but it’s currently free for the first month. You can cancel at any time. Get Sling

Paralympics wheelchair rugby: schedule

(All times BST)

Thursday 29 August

10.30am Australia v Great Britain (Group B)

Australia v Great Britain (Group B) 12.30pm United States v Canada (Group A)

United States v Canada (Group A) 4.30pm France v Denmark (Group B)

France v Denmark (Group B) 6.30pm Japan v Germany (Group A)

Friday 30 August

10.30am Great Britain v Denmark (Group B)

Great Britain v Denmark (Group B) 12.30pm United States v Japan (Group A)

United States v Japan (Group A) 4.30pm Germany v Canada (Group A)

Germany v Canada (Group A) 6.30pm Australia v France (Group B)

Saturday 31 August

10.30am Germany v United States (Group A)

Germany v United States (Group A) 12.30pm Denmark v Australia (Group B)

Denmark v Australia (Group B) 4.30pm Canada v Japan (Group A)

Canada v Japan (Group A) 6.30pm Great Britain v France (Group B)

Sunday 1 September

10.30am Placing play-off

Placing play-off 12.30pm Semi-final 1

Semi-final 1 4.30pm Placing play-off

Placing play-off 6.30pm Semi-final 2

Monday 2 September

10.30am Play-off for places 7/8

Play-off for places 7/8 12.30pm Bronze medal match

Bronze medal match 4.30pm Play-off for places 5/6

Play-off for places 5/6 6.30pm Gold medal match

