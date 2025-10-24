How to watch Rugby League Ashes: Free live streaming and TV coverage

Watch the Rugby League Ashes to see England and Australia go head-to-head over three Tests in a revival of a historic format, with all the broadcast information right here in this guide.

First held in 1908, the series has been contested 39 times but not since 2003. Whereas it used to be a Great Britain side taking part, the new format features just England taking on Australia.

With three Tests on consecutive Saturdays, starting on October 25, across three different venues in England – Wembley, Hill Dickinson Stadium, Headingley – the series promises a great battle between the leading Rugby League nations in what the organisers hope will boost interest in the sport.

Rugby World has all the information on TV channels, live streams, and free coverage in the UK, so read on for all the details on how to watch Rugby League Ashes online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Rugby League Ashes: At a glance

– Dates: October 25, November 1, November 8 – Times: All Tests at 2:30pm UK time, 12:30am AEDT (Sundays) – Watch in the UK: BBC One, BBC iPlayer (FREE) – Watch in Australia: Channel 9 & 9Now (FREE), Fox Sports & Kayo ($) – Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN’s Black Friday deal

Can I watch the Rugby League Ashes for free?

Yes! You can watch the Rugby League Ashes for free in both participating nations, England and Australia.

In England, and indeed across the UK, all three Tests are live with the BBC. TV viewers will find the action on BBC One, while live streaming is available on the BBC iPlayer service.

In Australia, all three Tests are on Channel 9 and its free streaming platform, 9Now.

Watch Rugby League Ashes from anywhere

Away from home during the Rugby League Ashes? A VPN will ensure you don’t miss a minute.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can disguise your device’s location, unlocking the geo-blocking restrictions you get on most streaming platforms. That means you can get your usual rugby coverage, even while you’re abroad.

There are plenty of VPN services out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar rate NordVPN as the very best in the world, with top-notch streaming and security features, a 30-day money-back guarantee

NordVPN Black Friday deal

– 77% off + 3 months FREE

Rugby World readers can take advantage of an amazing NordVPN deal for the Rugby League Ashes.

Watch the Rugby League Ashes in the UK

In the UK, public broadcaster BBC has the exclusive rights to the Rugby League Ashes.

Each game will be shown live on BBC One, with live streaming on BBC iPlayer as well as the BBC Sport website and app.

Mark Chapman will present the BBC’s coverage, with punditry from Sam Burgess, Kev Brown, Jon Wilkin, Jamie Peacock, Jodie Cunningham and Robbie Hunter-Paul. Your lead commentators is Matt Newsum, alongside James Graham, Jonathan Davies, John Kear, and Brian Noble. Pitch-side reporting comes from Tanya Arnold and Damian Johnson.

Watch the Rugby League Ashes in Australia

Fans in Australia have a choice when it comes to watching the Rugby League Ashes, Channel Nine or Fox Sports.

Nine is the free option, with coverage on Channel Nine on TV and the Nine Now streaming platform.

Fox Sports subscribers can watch the action on Fox League or via the Kayo Sports streaming service, where you can get a standalone subscription.

