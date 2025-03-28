“I feel overwhelmed by the fact that I have become the face of the game and people expect so much out of me to continue growing the game. I want to do it all to help the game but at times I feel like I’m being wrung dry”: Ilona Maher on her incredible rise to the top of rugby

Ilona Maher talks to Rugby World and Marie Claire UK for a world-first collaboration issue about becoming the biggest name in rugby, personality and female empowerment

Ilona Maher has opened up about the pressures of being the global face of rugby following her incredible rise to fame since last summer’s Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In an world-first collaboration issue between Rugby World and Marie Claire UK, Maher spoke on the weight of expectation she is increasingly experiencing to grow and promote the game while also talking on the need for more personalities in rugby and what needs to be done to capitalise on the increase of fans following the sport after her recent stint at Bristol Bears Women.



THE ILONA MAHER EFFECT Rugby World x Marie Claire UK

“I think I feel overwhelmed by the fact that I have become the face of the game and people expect so much out of me to continue growing the game. Can you do this? Can you do this? I want to do it all to help the game but at times I feel like I’m being wrung dry because they want every little thing,” Maher told Rugby World and Marie Claire UK in an exclusive interview.

“I understand that but I also put my blood, sweat and tears into building this platform for myself and at times I feel used for it, which is never fun. It’s in a way why I want more stars to come out of rugby, so that we can look to someone else. ‘Okay, someone else has to do this’. I will still do as much as I can but it is not enough. There will come a point where you teeter on the edge of burnout and I don’t want to get to that point.”

Maher has taken the rugby world by storm in the past year, combining her powerful playing style with an honest, witty and open online persona that has seen her combined social reach hit 9 million globally, far greater than any male rugby player.

In her 3-month short term deal with PWR side Bristol Bears Women, Maher’s presence was responsible for a new regular season attendance record in the league. Bristol were forced to move their game against Gloucester-Hartpury from Shaftesbury Park to Ashton Gate to accomodate the 9,240 fans that were present while attendance records were also set at Trailfinders and Harlequins.

Ilona Maher on personality in rugby

In the exclusive interview with Rugby World and Marie Claire UK, Maher also discussed how rugby needs to do a better job of showcasing player personalities if want to reach new audiences.

“The game needs to see the value in showcasing personality. I think rugby is cool, I think it’s different. I think what is cool about it, especially for women, is that it’s a sport that encourages you to be as tough and physical as possible which in many other sports is policed,” says Maher.

“There are potential superstars who people could connect with. We just need outsiders to see them and connect with them. Especially in America, we love drama. We want to see what our sportspeople do on and off the field. We just need more stars. We need to create environments and cultures that encourage female athletes to show who they are and not tell them to tone it down.”

To read the rest of Maher’s interview with Rugby World and Marie Claire UK, buy Issue 309 today here.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.