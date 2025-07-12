I think Huw Jones must start at 13 in British & Irish Lions first Test v Australia after AUNZ performance and Ringrose injury doubt

Scotland centre impressed in Adelaide on Saturday

Huw Jones’s stellar showing against the AUNZ XV and news of an injury to Garry Ringrose means he must start at 13 in Andy Farrell’s Lions first Test team to take on the Wallabies next Saturday.

Jones was irresistible in the first half in Adelaide, piercing through the combined Australia-New Zealand side with ease and constantly creating opportunities for his team-mates in red.

The 31-year-old was part of the quick thinking and speedily-taken lineout that led to Duhan van der Merwe’s first try and he then showed off his pace with a lovely break and chip and chase.

While his attacking game has really caught the eye down under, Jones showed he’s no slouch in defence with a crucial strip on the tryline as the AUNZ team threatened to bundle over from a five-metre penalty.

Jones averaged nine metres per carry in the first 40 and he scythed through again as his pace was too much for the AUNZ side to cope with around the fringes of the ruck. That got the Lions on the front foot and Mack Hansen also dashed through but Luke Cowan-Dickie was unable to gather his offload with the tryline begging.

So much of the talk leading into the Wallabies series has been about whether Andy Farrell will plump for Irish centre duo Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose or their Scottish counterparts Sione Tuipulotu and Jones. However, after it was reported by the Irish Independent and the 42 that Ringrose picked up a head injury in the Brumbies win on Wednesday, he is now a major doubt for the opening Test in Brisbane.

Ringrose has previous with head injuries and would be required to stand down for 12 days if he has suffered a concussion.

Injuries aside, who to start at 13 is an almighty conundrum for Farrell with both Ringrose and Jones more than putting their hands up for selection. If the Lions are serious about shredding the Wallabies in attack then Jones is your man as he has looked constantly dangerous in all his appearances down under.

Ringrose is a phenomenal defender but doesn’t have the same propensity for line breaks as his positional rival. Jones was withdrawn after 49 minutes with the indication that he is being saved and wrapped in cotton wool for Joe Schmidt’s Australia.

I can’t now envisage a situation where Jones doesn’t start in the No 13 jersey back in Brisbane next week. Most likely, he’ll be outside Bundee Aki but Sione Tuipulotu and even Owen Farrell, who looked very sharp upon his arrival 49 minutes into proceedings in Adelaide, will both be considered.

The centre conundrum is not coach Farrell’s only concern after hooker Cowan-Dickie was stretchered off after appearing to knock himself out by getting his head on the wrong side of a tackle. He was spotted walking around the ground after the break but is unlikely to be able to train for the majority of next week and therefore there could well be an SOS to England’s Jamie George, due to start against Argentina later today, after he was previously called into camp to prepare for the Lions’ game against the Pumas.

