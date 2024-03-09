Ireland coach Andy Farrell makes light of heated half-time tunnel exchange with Steve Borthwick during England defeat

TV cameras caught the two Englishmen exchanging words
Ireland coach Andy Farrell gave a tongue-in-cheek response when pressed on what was said in a fiery half-time tunnel exchange with England coach Steve Borthwick.
TV cameras caught the two Englishmen in what appeared to be a heated conversation as they went down the tunnel with Ireland leading 12-8 at half-time at Twickenham.
Marcus Smith’s dramatic last-gasp drop-goal eventually sealed a famous 23-22 victory for England and both coaches were asked about what happened at the halfway stage after the game.
In his post-match press conference, Farrell said: “Just how you doing, Steve? Nice to see you again. I haven’t spoke to you for a long time.”
Borthwick similarly refused to divulge the exact nature of the conversation that took place between the former Saracens and England team-mates, but insisted there was no problem between the pair.
When asked if everything was okay, he said: “Absolutely fine. Andy and I have known each other for a long time. We played alongside each other for England. We both represented England at the 2007 World Cup, so we go back a long way.
“What he has done with that Ireland team is just incredible, very special. They are an incredible team and I thought today was a very special Test match.”
Pushed on whether he could share what the exchange was about, Borthwick replied: “No, it’s between Andy and I. I know people want to read into things like that. Andy and I have a good relationship.
“We were co-captains together at Saracens as players and we coached together on the Lions (tour to New Zealand) in 2017. I have incredible respect for him and what he has done for that team which as I say is a phenomenal team.”
