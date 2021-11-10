Eddy defended the IRFU's support of the women's 15s team in an interview

Ireland stars criticise director Anthony Eddy

Ireland players have criticised the women’s rugby director Anthony Eddy for defending the amount of support they receive from their governing body.

Eddy talked in support of the Ireland Rugby Football Union‘s investment in the women’s 15s programme. This comes amid a review looking into the team after they didn’t qualify for the postponed Rugby World Cup.

When asked if the IRFU favour the sevens programme, he told RTE: “I don’t think either program has been favoured, because of our small playing number and small talent pool we have to share resources across both programs. People think one programme is being favoured over another, I would clearly say they’re wrong.”

And he also spoke about their failed World Cup qualification. “The team was well prepared,” he added. “I don’t want to contaminate any findings from the review that’s in place at the moment either, but I know the girls, the coaching staff, the girls themselves are disappointed not to have qualified and disappointed in their performances.”

Upon reading the interview many players took to social media to criticise the director.

What have Ireland players said in reaction?

Former player Jenny Murphy said: “Spineless. I honestly wish I was more surprised at this take from Eddy but I’m not. Is this the voice of someone who cares about the women’s game in this country? Utterly deflating and I can only imagine what current players are feeling.”

Wasps and Ireland star Claire Molloy tweeted: “Truly disheartening and disappointing read for everyone involved in women’s rugby in Ireland. Where is the accountability? Oh sorry, that’s for players alone to bear.”

And Wasps and Ireland player Cliohna Moloney jested: “I could have sworn slurry spreading season was spring… I stand corrected.”

More criticism could be shared in coming days as Ireland will speak to the media ahead of their autumn international against the USA on Friday.

Adam Griggs will step down as head coach after the autumn Tests. Griggs will be replaced by Greg McWilliams but will remain in the IRFU set-up as a Provincial Talent Coach for Leinster.

