The coach has been in charge since 2017

Adam Griggs to step down as Ireland Women head coach

Ireland Women head coach Adam Griggs will step down from his role after the autumn Internationals fixtures when his contract expires.

Griggs will lead Ireland in two Tests against the USA and Japan in November but will then be replaced by Greg McWilliams, who has most recently been coaching in America.

The change in coach comes after Ireland failed to qualify for next year’s Rugby World Cup, being beaten by Scotland and Spain in the qualifiers last month.

Griggs, who will now become IRFU Provincial Talent Coach for Leinster, said: “It has been an enjoyable and challenging period. It was bitterly disappointing to exit the World Cup qualification as we did, however, I believe the group can take pride in their personal growth and development as rugby players.

“Personally, I will take plenty of learning from this experience, which I look forward to implementing in the future. I would like to thank the players and support staff for their unwavering commitment to the green jersey and I look forward to watching a talented group grow into world class players under Greg’s tutelage.”

Has Greg McWilliams been a part of Ireland Women’s set-up before?

McWilliams has been a part of Ireland’s coaching staff previously, being an assistant coach from 2009 to 2014. He has said he is thrilled to be back in women’s rugby.

He said: “It’s such an exciting time for women’s sport globally. There is a terrific energy building. I’m very grateful for the opportunity to be a part of that journey, continuing on from the great work paved by Adam and his staff. I’m most looking forward to meeting the staff at the IRFU High Performance Centre, the players and their families.”

The IRFU has also appointed Amanda Bennett, Kevin Bowring and Helen Phillips to conduct an independent review into Ireland’s World Cup qualification campaign.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.