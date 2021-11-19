Ireland will look to continue their autumn success

Ireland v Argentina Preview – Autumn Internationals

Ireland rugby will concentrate on improving their performance against Argentina after an emphasis on not peaking too early has surrounded the team this week.

Andy Farrell’s men secured a massive win over New Zealand last Saturday. The match has started whispers of Ireland coming into their best form two years out from the World Cup.

Captain Johnny Sexton said post-match: “If this is the peak, it’s no good for anybody. There is definitely room for improvement individually and you can see some of the stuff in the first half in terms of taking our chances.

“We could have scored a few tries in the first half. We need to keep our feet on the ground and keep improving. This is just the start and we need to keep building. The thing about beating New Zealand – it gives a lift to the country but you don’t get a trophy for it.”

To improve from their All Blacks victory is a tough feat and it has been made even more gruelling with their injury news. Skipper Sexton is out with injury, as is his half-back partner Jamison Gibson Park.

What’s the big Ireland v Argentina team news?

Robbie Henshaw makes his first appearance of the season, starting at inside centre with Bundee Aki out with a minor knee injury.

There are three other changes with Ulster’s Robert Baloucoune swaps in for Andrew Conway, on the wing. And Joey Carbery and Conor Murray start at ten and nine respectively, with Sexton and Gibson Park unavailable.

The Irish pack remains the same, though James Ryan captains the side.

What have the coaches said?

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell: “In my experience, world-class players they generally can come back in without much game time and they will just be themselves. Robbie, in my opinion, is exactly that.

“He’s been in and around camp over the last few weeks. He’s been back fully training now for ten days. He’s looked great in training today, he’s going to add to the performance, I’m sure.”

Argentina head coach Mario Ledesma:

What time does it kick-off and is Ireland v Argentina on TV?

The match will kick-off at 2.15pm on Sunday 21 November at the Aviva Stadium.

Referee Matthew Carley, assistants Christophe Ridley and Adam Leal and TMO Tom Foley will oversee the fixture.

The game will be live on Channel 4 and RTE.

What are the line-ups?

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Robert Baloucoune, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray, Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, James Ryan (captain), Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements

Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Tom O’Toole, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony, Craig Casey, Harry Byrne, Keith Earls.

Argentina:

