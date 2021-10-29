How to watch the autumn Internationals involving the Six Nations countries wherever you are in the world

Autumn Nations Series TV Coverage: How to watch from anywhere

The Autumn Nations Series is all the Test matches in October and November involving the Six Nations countries.

England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales are all playing autumn Internationals fixtures between 30 October and 21 November, and they are now being put under one banner.

Amazon Prime Video are the main UK and Ireland broadcasters, although Ireland’s three matches will be televised on Channel 4 and RTE.

Matches will also be broadcast around the world and here’s your guide to how to watch the Autumn Nations Series wherever you are…

How to watch the Autumn Nations Series from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Autumn Nations Series coverage, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Autumn Nations Series TV Coverage: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

Amazon Prime Video are the main rights holders for the Autumn Nations Series in the UK, showing 17 of the 20 Tests live. They are showing all matches involving Six Nations countries, except Ireland’s.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, coverage of the 17 games is included in your package. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, it costs £7.99 a month and you can cancel at any time, so you could just sign up for the period of the Autumn Nations Series.

Plus, if you’ve never signed up before, there is currently a 30-day FREE trial.

Ireland’s three Tests against Japan (6 Nov), New Zealand (13 Nov) and Argentina (21 Nov) will be shown live on Channel 4 in the UK and RTE in Ireland.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Autumn Nations Series matches take place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Autumn Nations Series TV Coverage: How to watch from France

France 2, a free-to-air channel, has the Autumn Nations Series broadcast rights in France.

Autumn Nations Series TV Coverage: How to watch from Italy

In Italy, Sky Sports Italia is the place to go to watch the Autumn Nations Series.

Autumn Nations Series TV Coverage: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, FloSports have the exclusive rights to show every Autumn Nations Series match live. You can stream matches via FloSports or watch via the app.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 and the annual subscription is $150, with both packages also giving you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and wrestling.

Autumn Nations Series TV Coverage: How to watch from Canada

DAZN is showing the Autumn Nations Series in Canada – and there is a 30-day free trial offer available.

Autumn Nations Series TV Coverage: How to watch from Australia

There are two options to watch the Autumn Nations Series Down Under.

Streaming service Stan Sport has the rights to stream all 20 matches. It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out.

Plus, beIN Sports has the rights to show Autumn Nations Series matches.

You can also stream beIN Sports’ coverage live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers so you could take advantage of that to watch some of these Autumn Nations Series matches.

Autumn Nations Series TV Coverage: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the Autumn Nations Series from the Land of the Long White Cloud, Sky Sport NZ have the rights.

Autumn Nations Series TV Coverage: How to watch from South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport is showing the Autumn Nations Series matches live.

Various DStv packages give access to SuperSport, from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Autumn Nations Series TV Coverage: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Autumn Nations Series coverage in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Premier Sports Asia costs $25.99 a month or $169 a year.

