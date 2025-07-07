Is this Andy Farrell’s Test side? British & Irish Lions team v Brumbies revealed

This appears to be the strongest side in coach Farrell's mind just ten days out from the first Test

The British & Irish Lions team v Brumbies has been named and it appears to be a first glimpse of Andy Farrell’s potential side for the first Test match against the Wallabies.

With ten days to go until the opener in Brisbane, Wednesday’s clash in Canberra is the perfect chance to blood a full-strength side.

Farrell has handed Ollie Chessum a first start at six with Tom Curry and Jack Conan completing the back row. Jamison Gibson-Park and Finn Russell renew their exciting half-back partnership.

After we saw Huwipolutu in action against the Waratahs, Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose get the chance to nail down the midfield spots.

Blair Kinghorn gets his first start at full-back, having shifted from the wing for the last half-an-hour in Sydney on Saturday, he is joined by Tommy Freeman and James Lowe in the back three with Mack Hansen, playing against his former side, as cover from the bench.

In the front row, Ellis Genge, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong combine while captain Maro Itoje is partnered by Joe McCarthy, who looks to be back to his best, in the engine room.

On the bench, Hansen is joined by three fellow Irish players as forwards Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, and Josh van der Flier are named among a traditional 5-3 split.

The other half of the replacements are all English with Henry Pollock making it into the 23 after he withdrew from the Waratahs game due to a tight calf.

Tighthead prop Will Stuart and fly-half/full-back Marcus Smith are also included. Scrum-half Alex Mitchell is named in the squad for the fifth game in succession – the only player not to have been given a rest.

Farrell said: “In 2013 the Brumbies beat The British & Irish Lions in Canberra and this year they were the leading Australian team in Super Rugby – so we are fully aware of the challenge in front of us. “It will also be a special occasion for Mack Hansen as he returns to his hometown and gets the opportunity to play for and represent the Lions against some of his old teammates.”

Lions team v Brumbies

15. Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse/Scotland) #882

14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints/England) #858

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #872

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #837

11. James Lowe (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #870

10. Finn Russell (Bath Rugby/Scotland) #835

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #879

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears/England) #859

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #873

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #818

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens/England) (C) #825

5. Joe McCarthy (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #871

6. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers/England) #875

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks/England) #853

8. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #839

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #864

17. Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #876

18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby/England) #877

19. Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #874

20. Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints/England) #865

21. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England) #860

22. Marcus Smith (Harlequins/ England) #855

23. Mack Hansen (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #867

