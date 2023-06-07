London Irish have been suspended from the Premiership and filed for administration

London Irish reaction has been pouring in on social media since the club was suspended from the Gallagher Premiership on Tuesday. They became the third club this season to be ejected from the top-flight, following Worcester Warriors and Wasps.

The latest development from the story has seen the club file for administration. The collapse of the club has affected staff, players and former players as well as fans.

One of the most stirring reactions so far has been from club legend Topsy Ojo. “It is gutting. Really, really gutting,” Ojo told BBC Sport. “It is heartbreaking for many good people. It is their life and their heart and it sort of feels like it has been ripped out of them.

“It is difficult to put into words. I have probably still not processed it, but I am maybe still half in denial.”

Ojo is not the only person to have shared their perspective.

London Irish player Ollie Hoskins said: “I’m completely devastated. This club meant more to me than just a job. It was a legit home away from home and had people involved that I considered a part of my family. Thank you to all the fans, players and coaches over the last 7 years. It’s been incredible. I love you all.”

Hoskins’ teammate Ben Atkins tweeted: ““Playing professional rugby for London Irish has always been my dream, I feel so blessed to have done it for as long as I have but also immensely gutted to have it taken away in a manner such as this. Thank you for all the support over the years.”

London Irish reaction: What is the rugby world saying?

And the reaction has not just come from those who are associated with the club. Former England player Andy Goode tweeted: “Thoughts with every player, member of staff and fan of London Irish tonight. Such sad news to hear of the suspension from the leagues. Mismanagement and poor running of businesses across the league to blame.”

Former Wasps kitman Pudsey Bevan said: “232 days ago this happened to me and 166 of my friends. I’m still not over it but if I can help anyone from London Irish, please get in touch.”

BT Sport broadcaster Sarra Elgan Easterby said: “Another sad day… Words are hard to find, and obviously not for the first time this season. Thoughts with all London Irish players, staff and fans.”

Bath and England star Joe Cokanasiga tweeted: “A club very close to my heart. Gave me my first shot at rugby, thinking of my people back at Hazel-wood.”

Bristol Bears player Max Lahiff said: “Dark day. Holds many a cherished memory for myself. Bloody loved learning the craft there, Sunbury, getting my head lovingly kicked in by Boothy and Hats. Academy House adventures, Hala’ufia judo chopping Jebb. Too many glorious memories. Thoughts with all involved. Very sad.”

