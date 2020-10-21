The Zebre back-rower was honoured for his work driving an ambulance

Italy star Maxime Mbanda made ‘Knight of the Republic’

Italy back-row Maxime Mbanda received one of the country’s highest awards on Tuesday, in recognition for his efforts as a front-line volunteer at the height of the coronavirus crisis.

However, the flanker missed out on the opportunity to receive the Cavalieri al merito della Repubblica (Knights of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic) medal and certificate in person, from President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace. Instead the awards were delivered to the Azzurri‘s Rome hotel.

The 20-cap flanker and his Italy team-mates were in a Covid-19 isolation bubble at the time of the award. Had Mbanda left the team bubble, he could have jeopardised his chance to face Ireland in Dublin or England the week after, both in the Six Nations.

Mbanda has been honoured for his work as an ambulance driver with the Croce Gialla (Yellow Cross) in Parma in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mbanda, 27, said of the award: “I don’t have adequate words to express the emotion I felt when I received the medal and the diploma of Knight of the Republic.

“A sensation never experienced before, which I want to share first of all with my family, with all the colleagues of the Yellow Cross and with all those who put themselves at the service of the country in this difficult period.

“This honour represents an important recognition for the commitment made by all of them during the lockdown and my commitment is to continue alongside the Parma Yellow Cross as well as my sporting commitments.”

