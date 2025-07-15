“It’s chalk and cheese” – This is why Jack Conan is loving his second Lions experience in Australia

The Irish No 8 could start in his fourth successive Lions Test

Jack Conan is already a veteran of three Lions Tests but is chomping at the bit to experience the real deal this weekend.

South Africa in 2021 was a different beast, after the tour was ravaged by the Covid pandemic, with no fans permitted to watch on in the stands as the Springboks eventually prevailed 2-1.

And while Conan has become a super sub stuck behind the now injured Caelan Doris for Ireland, he is in line to start his fourth successive Test for the British & Irish Lions at No 8 against Australia on Saturday, although he says the two trips are completely different.

“It’s chalk and cheese. It’s been an unbelievably special, unbelievably enjoyable few weeks with the lads, moving about, getting to see so many different places, getting to see the ‘sea of red’ at the games, the atmosphere has been incredible.

“I thought the game the other day (against AUNZ XV) was unbelievable, one of those ones you wish you were playing in. Everyone has absolutely loved it and it’s been a great challenge so far. We’re looking forward to pushing on and being better than we have in the last few weeks.”

Conan’s place as a Lion is already secure in the history books but like the rest of the squad bar Owen Farrell, he is yet to taste a series victory – something which the 2025 group are yearning for.

“It was a great experience (in 2021). No one can ever take away being a Lion from me and playing in three Tests and whatever else but it is definitely not the same as now. This has been an incredible joy and the best few weeks of my career, everyone is loving it, loving the challenge and everyone is excited for Saturday and hopefully making a bit of history.”

The back row is arguably the most competitive position in the Lions’ squad but Conan insists everyone is getting on well even if there will be some nerves when it comes to Andy Farrell’s team announcement.

Jack Conan Lions interview

He added: “There’s huge amounts of class and talent in the back row. Even Ches (Ollie Chessum) and Beirney (Tadhg Beirne) dropping into the back row as well, who are more traditional second rows but they’ve been fantastic as well.

“It’s been great to get to know the lads, to learn off them, to see how they do things, and to push each other on as well. Because that level of talent pushes everyone on to be your best and I think everyone has been. I don’t think anyone can say they’ve been poor over the last few weeks. Especially in the back row, the standard has been unbelievably high so it’s been a joy to play with the lads and get to know with them.”

Conan admits it has been a fairly seamless transition into the environment given its similarities to the Irish set-up and said he has been happy with his form despite making one or two mistakes. While the focus for the Lions is largely on themselves and tidying up areas such as the breakdown, having been coached by Australia boss Joe Schmidt in Ireland, Conan knows what he can add to a team.

“I think he’s had success no matter where he’s gone whether it be with Leinster, with us and the All Blacks and now Australia,” said Conan, one of 14 Leinstermen now on tour.

“Being coached by Joe for a number of years we kind of know how he likes to do things, the emphasis he puts on certain areas of the game. But they’ve a great coaching outfit and look it’s not going to be an easy game at all, Test match rugby never is so we’re going to have to be at our best.”

