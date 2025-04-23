“It’s mad how quickly things change. I went from third-choice England ten to seeing all sorts online about going on a Lions tour” – Fin Smith

Rugby World sat down with man of the moment Fin Smith, this month's magazine cover star

Fin Smith admits he doubted whether he could cut it at international level until a breakthrough Six Nations campaign which saw him nail down England’s No 10 shirt.

Smith’s namesake Marcus started at fly-half in the opening defeat to Ireland in Dublin but coach Steve Borthwick shifted the Harlequins star to full-back and gave Northampton’s Smith his first England start against France. The result was a Man of the Match performance in a narrow victory over the eventual Six Nations champions.

Related: What is in the latest edition of Rugby World magazine with Fin Smith on the cover?



THE BOY CAN PLAY Rugby World x Fin Smith

He started the following three wins over Scotland, Italy and Wales and was named in the official team of the tournament, such was the impression Smith made. Many, ourselves included, have tipped him to tour Australia with Andy Farrell’s Lions this summer.

So, has his life changed since becoming England’s man of the moment? “I’m getting stopped a little bit more in the street but there’s no caps or fake moustaches or anything like that,” Smith tells Rugby World. “I’m still incredibly immature. I’d like to think the lads would say that I’m not any different after a couple of games of rugby but we’ll see.

“Overall, it was mad how quickly things change. I went from being third-choice ten to now I’m seeing all sorts online about potentially going on a Lions tour and all this stuff. It just goes to show how much timing and taking your opportunities is so important. I’ve loved the last few weeks, they’ve been mega.”

Fin Smith on the Lions tour

Smith’s grandad, Scotland prop Tom Elliot – who passed away in 1998 before the Saints star was born – toured South Africa in 1955 and how fitting it would be if exactly 70 years on, Smith could follow suit in Australia this summer.

At least, after so much was made about his Scottish parents, there would be no split loyalties against the Wallabies. “There’s photos of me wearing his old blazer from before when I knew what the Lions was so that was pretty cool. There’s photos of him all over my granny’s house in Lions kit and that’s mega.

“They recently did a thing where they gave out all the old Lions caps. It would be pretty cool to have a big frame in one of my rooms at home with his one and then maybe my one if that ever happens.”

To read the full exclusive interview with Fin Smith, get your copy of Rugby World issue 310 here

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Recommended videos for you

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.