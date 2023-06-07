It’s not just Premiership clubs in crisis

Grenoble have been relegated because of financial mismanagement

Premiership clubs in crisis has been the overriding story of the 2022-23 season. Three clubs have been ejected from the English top-flight in Worcester Warriors, Wasps and London Irish.

Each situation is different but they follow a common theme – financial difficulty. The latest update from the crisis in English rugby is that London Irish have filed for administration.

The loss of the club has affected staff, players and fans. London Irish front-rower Ollie Hoskins tweeted: “I’m completely devastated. This club meant more to me than just a job.

“It was a legit home away from home and had people involved that I considered a part of my family. Thank you to all the fans, players and coaches over the last 7 years. It’s been incredible. I love you all.”

However, this issue does not pertain just to England. The problem is one that has also cropped up across the channel in France this campaign. Grenoble have been relegated to the Federale 1 following an investigation into the club’s financial management.

The announcement came just days after they lost a Top 14 promotion play-off. They were defeated 33-19 by 13th-placed Perpignan, who maintain their top-flight status. Grenoble had lost 14-3 in the Pro D2 final to Oyonnax in Toulon on May 27, missing out on their first attempt to get promoted.

Grenoble will also start next season with a six-point deduction but the club are appealing the decision. They believe they should be able to play in the Pro D2 next campaign.

The French club said in a statement: “Club leaders wish to reassure all partners, subscribers and supporters about the investment of its shareholders who will provide all the guarantees allowing our club to continue next season in ProD2.

“This is why we are appealing this decision, to prove our good faith and our desire to fulfill all the guarantees requested in order to ensure the FCG the future it deserves within French rugby.”

The appeal process is ongoing.

