Ivan van Zyl try: did he get it down?

The Saracens scrum-half scored the crucial try with ten minutes to go – but it needed repeat viewings by officials

With just ten minutes to go in a tighter-than-tight Gallagher Premiership final – with just three points in it – Saracens thought they had an Ivan van Zyl try to extend their lead. Referee Luke Pearce originally said “no try” as his on-field decision but it went to the Television Match Official (TMO).

And it was given. But what do you think of the below moment?

It all came from sending Max Malins wide left, and him slipping an inside ball to van Zyl, whose line cut through Sale. But Joe Carpenter, looked to have wrapped him up before the nine crossed the line. It was hard to tell if van Zyl got the ball down on the roll, and so we went to the big screen TV…

With Pearce holding his arm aloft after consultation with TMO Tom Foley, it was given and the Saracens’ lead was extended eventually to ten points, at 35-25 – a deficit they simply couldn’t make up in the end. Saracens won the Premiership title for the first time since 2019.

As former England scrum-half Matt Dawson said on BBC Radio: “I’m not thinking that is conclusive. My understanding of the word ‘conclusive’ is that it has to be definite.”

Either way it was given and Saracens held out.

That is the club’s sixth Premiership title – putting them second on the list of most league wins (joint with Bath and Wasps, all with six). Only Leicester Tigers have more, with ten Premiership titles.

What did you make of the score and of the final in general? Let us know via rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com or on our social media channels.

