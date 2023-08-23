Meet rugby referee Luke Pearce

Welsh-born Luke Pearce has established himself as a highly respected referee in rugby

Luke Pearce was just 21 when he refereed in the RFU Championship in 2009, and has continuously progressed since. Rising through the ranks of the English, European, and world system of rugby refereeing, Pearce achieved his officiating dream after being appointed match referee for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

In 2009, Pearce became the youngest person to be promoted to the RFU National Panel at the time. Just two years later, he was taking charge of his first Premiership fixture, between Gloucester and Worcester.

In the same year, 23 year old Pearce also debuted as a referee in the World Sevens Series. 2011 proved to be a breakthrough year for the young referee, as he also took charge of his first European game in the Challenge Cup.

Pearce’s accolades didn’t stop there, however. World Rugby appointed him a year after refereeing his first international in 2013, between Romania and Russia at the European Nations Cup.

Luke Pearce made his first Six Nations appearance in 2014, as assistant referee in the meeting between Italy and Scotland. Eventually, the same fixture in 2019 saw him referee for the first time in the Six Nations. Coincidentally, he also took charge of Scotland v Italy in the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup.

He realised his dream of refereeing at a World Cup at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Despite his birthplace, Pearce officiated Wales in their match with Georgia, as he represents England instead.

Pearce has been selected for the 2023 Rugby World Cup with his first fixture being Australia v Georgia. He will also take charge of South Africa v Tonga and Fiji Portugal.

Follow our Six Nations homepage which we update regularly with news and features.

