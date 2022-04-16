The Exeter star was at Thomond Park – in the opposition's kit no less

Jack Nowell stag do takes in Munster match

In a hard-fought and high-scoring weekend of action during the second leg of the Heineken Champions Cup round of 16, there was plenty to marvel at. But during the Munster-Exeter Chiefs match-up at Thomond Park, there was another moment that had fans talking.

Yep, Jack Nowell in the crowd sporting a Munster shirt, with an assortment of Exeter team-mates flanking him.

Fair play, that’s him fronting up to the cameras after being spotted in the stands in the shirt – even if he does sheepishly try to cover up the badge.

On the field Munster stumbled out of the blocks but they grew throughout the first half, fed off the energy of the crowd and ran in at the end, 26-10 winners. Led by an in-form Joey Carbery and an unyielding Peter O’Mahony, the home side leapfrogged a first-leg deficit to reach the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

They also gave the crowd a superb score to savour – check out Simon Zebo’s offload for Damian De Allende’s try here.

Jack Nowell wears Munster Shirt

But at least Exeter fans had this moment to enjoy. And according to in-match commentary on BT Sport, the Chiefs contingent will be heading up to Dublin to carry on the night, with Brian O’Driscoll joking that the group will almost certainly be heading to Temple Bar.

Of course, it’s not the first time we’ve seen a rugby star wearing the clobber of a fierce rival on their stag do.

Yep, that is Paul O’Connell – an Everton fan – wearing a full Liverpool football kit on his stag.

Hey, there are more humiliating outfits out there…

