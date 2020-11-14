The Wasps back-row gets a score against Georgia

Jack Willis scores on England debut

England approached their first outing of the Autumn Nations Cup in muscular fashion, determined to overpower their Georgian counterparts at Twickenham.

And from the get-go, debutant openside Jack Willis was at the forefront of the physical effort. After quarter of an hour of arm-wrestling, the Wasps breakaway was rewarded with a first Test try.

Once England nosed ahead, they would not let up. However, it is worth reflecting on the special moment for the 23-year-old flanker.

The debut score is just another special moment in a great year for Willis.

In the first half England would rack up 26 unanswered points against Georgia, going in at the break at 26-0 up after four tries.

Not that Willis will be delighted with his afternoon – at the 46-minute mark head coach Eddie Jones opted to take the back-rower off and bring on Ben Earl.

Also on the scoresheet in the first half was hooker Jamie George, who profitted from powerful English driving lineouts. And then full-back Elliot Daly got one from a sweeping move – although it came at a cost as Jonathan Joseph was hurt in the build-up and ended up hobbling off the field.

England had their bonus point early in their first Autumn Nations Cup match.

So as the rain hammered down in the second half at Twickenham, England rang the changes, happy to swap players out with the result looking secure. Jones also gave Max Malins his debut.

The second half ticked along in terrible conditions without Georgia ever looking like they could worry their hosts. England played the sensible stuff, with the result assured.

