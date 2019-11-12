Former England back-rower James Haskell to appear in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on ITV from Sunday 17 November

The latest line-up for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has been announced and a familiar face is on the ticket. Former England, Wasps, Northampton, Stade Français and Highlanders back-row James Haskell will be dropped into camp in Australia.

The survival-themed reality TV show will begin on ITV from Sunday 17 November. And Haskell is not the only former athlete in the cast – ex-Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright is there, alongside Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner.

Telling ITV his reasons for joining the show, Haskell said: “I’m going in the Jungle to have a fun time but I’ve always done this lad bravado kind of thing and actually I am really different.

“The mental side of things can be very tough and I am going in with an open mind. I also think there will be an expectation that I will be good at challenges as maybe I look the part physically but I might be absolutely terrified!”

Last year, former Wales back-rower Andy Powell told WalesOnline that he was close to joining I’m a Celeb…. He said: “The show got in contact with my agent and we had a meeting in London about the prospect of me appearing this year.

“The producers said I was very close to going in but I think they went for a higher profile person instead.

“It went really well. They were keen and I’m really gutted I didn’t make it.”

Haskell is not the only rugby player starring on reality TV on ITV at the moment.

Former Test stars Ben Fodden (England) and Thom Evans (Scotland) have joined up with current Bath wing Levi Davis are part of a group called Try Stars on X FACTOR: Celebrity. Back in July, Rugby World joined Davis for a gig, to find out about his twin ambitions in sport and music.

