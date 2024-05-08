Jonathan Davies to leave Scarlets but insists he is not retiring

Davies has had two spells at the Welsh club

Jonathan Davies has confirmed he will leave Scarlets at the end of the season.

The Wales international has played in two spells at the club, first signing back in 2006. His first spell ended in 2014 as he joined Clermont for two years but he re-signed for the Welsh side in 2016.

“I am going to miss this place and this group,” he told the club website. “Day to day, being around a great bunch of boys and saying you are working you feel very privileged.

“It has been incredible to play for a team I supported when I was a young boy. I have enjoyed every minute and have some wonderful memories, but everything has to come to an end.”

And while he is leaving Scarlets, the 36-year-old is not retiring from the sport.

“I would love to see if there is another opportunity to play elsewhere, whether that be abroad or not,” he adds. “I still enjoy coming to train and playing. I am always told you are a long time retired – if you feel you can add to an environment or a team I feel I’d be stupid not to.

“The Scarlets have been a huge part of my life. When you get older there is an appreciation of the effort that people – coaches, team-mates, staff – have put into your career. The supporters here have been amazing from day one as well.”

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel added: “He was always destined for big things, but he has also worked tirelessly on his game to become the best No. 13 in the world and is an example to any young player who aspires to make it as a professional.

“I am sure the next few weeks will be an emotional time for him, saying his farewells. He has been a big part of this club for a long time.”

Davies has over 95 caps for Wales and has gone on two tours with the British and Irish Lions.

