He makes his return to Super League after nine years in union

Kyle Eastmond returns to league with Leeds Rhinos

Former England rugby union international Kyle Eastmond has returned to Super League and joined Leeds Rhinos on a two-year contract, bringing to an end a nine-year stint in rugby union.

The union centre, who has six England caps, represented Bath, Wasps and Leicester Tigers over the last nine years. The Oldham-born, 31-year-old began playing league with St Helens in 2007 before switching codes to join Bath in October 2011. The back – who can play centre, full-back or stand-off in league – represented St Helens in the 2009 Grand Final and for England in the 2009 Four Nations.

Also at Leeds is assistant coach Sean Long, who recently left a similar role at Harlequins. Eastmond was seen as something of a succesor to Long when he played at St Helens.

Talking about his lates move, Eastmond says: “Just like the timing was right when I went to union, the time is right for me to come back to league.

“I was coached by (Leeds coach) Richard Agar when I was younger and obviously played alongside (assistant coach) Sean Long at Saints.

“This move is about me playing my very best rugby and I think this environment and this group of staff and players gives me confidence that I can do that.”

