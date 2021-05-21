Watch: La Rochelle fans give team incredible Champions Cup send-off

The club's fans went all out, outside the airport
How about this from the La Rochelle fans, giving their team an incredible send-off as they head for London and a Champions Cup final showdown with Gallic rivals Toulouse.
La Rochelle face Toulouse at Twickenham on Saturday 22 May at 4.45pm – with the latter looking for a record fifth European Cup win.
Can the support behind La Rochelle give them the belief they can win? The above is a sight many rugby clubs will be jealous of and one that speaks to a sense of civic pride and what it means to identify with your rugby club.
One player highlighted as vital to La Rochelle’s chances on Saturday is giant Aussie lock Will Skelton – and while so much focus has been on the side’s playing style and the quality of coaching at the club, Skelton has revealed something else about about La Rochelle coach Ronan O’Gara.
