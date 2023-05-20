La Rochelle win Champions Cup for second year in a row

The French outfit win 27-26 in Dublin

It was a Heineken Champions Cup final to induce wheezing from even the spectators, as Leinster blasted out of the blocks and La Rochelle threw hulking bodies at a comeback. And it was the long-game that proved triumphant as the French outfit took their second European title in a row, winning 27-26.

At one point, stupidly early, La Rochelle were 17-0 down. Yet with eight minutes left, les Maritimes took the lead – by a point – and saw Leinster reduced to 14 men, with Ronan Kelleher sent to the sin-bin.

And despite the 72 minutes of dizzying effort before, it served as a starter pistol for the championship rounds of madness. Bodies were flying in. Leinster tripled their efforts to make it to the La Rochelle line for a fourth time in the match. Jonathan Danty is shown a yellow card for a high tackle, there were turnovers, and the exits just weren’t going where they were intended…

And then Michael Ala’alatoa saw red for a reckless shoulder into the head of Georges-Henri Colombe at a ruck Leinster never could have won. He was banished from the field as Colombe was stretchered off. and that was it. Game over.

In the retelling, though, this will be seen as a triumph of composure. La Rochelle simply did not panic.

La Rochelle win Champions Cup again

We saw Dan Sheehan score just 41 seconds in and Leinster were sparkling. And for all their brilliance, it just kept coming. Jimmy O’Brien dived in to score in the corner for a second after about five minutes, and then Sheehan had his second score, off of a pass from scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park that cut out the entire field.

By the time Tawera Kerr-Barlow was shown a yellow card for killing ball, it looked insurmountable.

And yet the first half ended with La Rochelle finding themselves a bit. Jonathan Danty bounced Garry Ringrose and arced towards the line, just stretching to get the ball down before it tumbled out of his hand.

Antoine Hastoy sent UJ Seuteni through for a score to end the first, and the centre made the break upfield in the second to earn a penalty. La Rochelle got the scoreboard ticking their way. Leinster, on the other side, were made to tackle to an obscene level, while making more errors.

And those bodies kept coming.

The most important of those bodies was Colombe’s, as he came at pace at the right time and crashed over for the try. A score to send the world flashing yellow as La Rochelle win Champions Cup number two.

