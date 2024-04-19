Leinster confirm move to Aviva and Croke Park for 2024-25 season

The men's team will play at the iconic grounds

Leinster have confirmed they will play at the Aviva Stadium and Croke Park in the 2024/25 season. The move comes as their home ground RDS Stadium is being renovated.

The majority of their United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup matches will be played at the Aviva. But iconic rugby and Gaelic ground Croke Park will be used too. However, the women’s team play at the big stadiums. They will play their matches at the Donnybrook Stadium.

“It will be a season like no other, of that there will be no doubt,” said Leinster Rugby chief executive Shane Nolan.

“While we acknowledge that there will be some inconvenience in any stadium move, we are also very excited to bring a full season of Leinster Rugby matches to venues of the quality of the Aviva Stadium and Croke Park, two of the finest stadia in Europe.”

Nolan added: “I’d like to put on record my appreciation and indeed the Leinster Rugby Branch’s appreciation to the Boards of the RDS, the IRFU, the FAI and the Aviva Stadium for all their help in facilitating this move and indeed to the GAA for their help in securing Croke Park for a number of games next season.”

Leinster have played some matches at the Aviva this year, most recently their Champions Cup quarter-final against La Rochelle. They overcame the defending champions, who had beaten them in the last two finals. The result means they will host Northampton Saints in the semi-final at Croke Park.

Leinster are also top of the United Rugby Championship with 11 wins and two losses this season.

