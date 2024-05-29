Leinster snubbed with ZERO players in Champions Cup final team of the week

The team of the week contains only Toulouse players after they won the final

Champions Cup final team of the week contains no Leinster players after they lost the final to Toulouse.

The final was a closely fought battle with the French club coming out 31-22 winners after extra time.

Team of the week is based on data and it produced a squad full of Toulouse players. Here is the complete team:

Fans have reacted to the announcement and not all of it has been positive.

One said: “Leinster were dominant in scrums. Andrew Porter played 80+ & came back on for Healy’s HIA.”

Another wrote: “This is quite embarrassing and wrong. Because there’s multiple players there that were shocking in the game. If Toulouse were this dominant why did the game go to Extra Time. You might want to find a different analytics platform.”

And a third added: “Can’t argue with that Leinster just never turn up against French teams anymore in Finals.”

The final loss was a blow for Leinster, particularly as they have now lost the last four Champions Cup finals they were involved in. In 2019 they lost to Saracens, 2022 and 2023 they fell short against La Rochelle and this season Toulouse overcame the Irish team.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen reflected on the loss and said: “Everyone’s devastated in there now, they poured a hell of a lot into it. I think it’s two very good squads of players going at it in an amazing stadium and it comes down to the finest things, doesn’t it?

“There’s a drop goal at the end and if it goes a metre to the right, we’re having a very different conversation in here, aren’t we?”

Ciaran Frawley narrowly missed a drop goal at the end of normal time.

