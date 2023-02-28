Levi Davis: Missing ex-Bath player’s case probed by Spanish crime unit

The 24-year-old has not been seen for four months

The disappearance of former Bath player Levi Davis is to be probed by a Spanish crime unit, four months after he was last seen in Barcelona.

Davis was last spotted on CCTV leaving the Old Irish Pub in the centre of the city and the 24-year-old remains a missing person.

However, a spokesman for Catalan Police told the BBC that the case has been handed over to a specialist crime unit for further investigation to determine whether a crime had been committed.

Spanish law prevents the police force from giving out further details on open cases but Catalan Police said the case concerned “disturbing” issues with “no logical explanation”.

Levi Davis: rugby career

Wing Davis first appeared for Bath in 2017, making his Premiership debut two years later in a 43-16 defeat away to Bristol.

Davis represented England at U18 and U19 and after making eight first-team appearances for Bath signed a two-year deal with Championship side Ealing Trailfinders in 2020 after a successful loan spell in West London.

Davis last featured for Worthing Raiders in National League 2 after the side announced he had joined in November 2021.

Levi Davis: music

After an appearance alongside former England international Ben Foden and ex-Scotland star Thom Evans on Celebrity X-Factor in the band Try Star in 2019, Davis signed a record deal.

He was slated to release his second single in November and had arrived in Ibiza on 17 October, to stay with friend Richard Squire to work on his music. Squire dropped him in Ibiza Town on 28 October and did not see him again before learning he had travelled to the mainland by boat the following day.

A police investigation was started on 8 November.

