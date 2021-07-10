The England captain was sent to the bin for a knee to the head at the breakdown

Lewis Ludlow knee: yellow card or red?

England enjoyed a dominant afternoon against Canada at Twickenham, winning 70-14, but there is one incident from the first half that has caused a bit of a stir.

With a ruck near the touchline, England captain Lewis Ludlow went in clumsily over bodies and made contact with the head of Canada prop Jake Ilnicki with his knee. With the player off for a Head Injury Assessment, the TMO said: “It’s a clumsy action, he is trying to step over, but he does make contact knee to face.”

He was given a yellow card by referee Craig Evans, rather than a red.

Having watched the clip of the incident, what do you make of the challenge? Was the England skipper fortunate to escape a red card or, for you, were the match officials making the right call?

As you can imagine, the word ‘lucky’ was used a fair few times by those who wanted to wade in on the incident.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this incident – but also on the handling of how match officials across the world generally deal with high shots and head/neck contacts. It is a big talking point in the game at the moment, about how different match officials deal with such incidents, in different parts of the world, and we are keen to hear the views of the fans.

