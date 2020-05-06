The World Cup winner has a new fund-raiser for his foundation – and you could take part too

Lewis Moody to take on Amazon challenge

Lewis Moody was renowned for his fearlessness on the field, throwing himself into tackles and scavenging for the ball amidst piles of bodies, but away from rugby there are things that cause trepidation – spiders for one! And that fear is something he will have to face on his next adventure.

The 2003 World Cup winner, who won 71 caps for England and three for the Lions, has embarked on a series of fund-raising challenges for the Lewis Moody Foundation since retiring and next on the agenda is a trip to the Amazon, where he will encounter plenty of creepy-crawlies.

“There are numerous challenges,” says the 41-year-old. “One will be living outdoors for six nights. Normally for challenges we’ve been in full tents or even on a raised platform off the ground. This one I’ll be in a hammock swinging from the trees, open to the elements – warmth, cold, insects. I hate spiders!”

Before we delve into the challenge in more detail, let’s find out what he’s raising money for. Moody and his wife, Annie, were inspired to set up their charity in 2014 after meeting Joss Rowley Stark, who had cancer and sadly passed away when he was 16. The foundation helps families dealing with brain tumours, which are the biggest cancer killer of under-40s.

Since launching the foundation, which works with the Brain Tumour Charity, Moody has taken on the HeadsUp series of challenges, which took him to all four points of the compass. There have been trips to the North and South Poles, a 1,000km cycle in Vietnam and Cambodia, and a raft, cycle and trek across Costa Rica.

Now he – and former Leicester and England team-mate Tom Croft – are taking on the Amazon Survival Challenge, where they will trek through the jungle, canoe the river, track crocodiles and meet an indigenous tribe. And you could join the two rugby legends on the adventure, which is being led by former Special Forces officer Wayne Hoyle.

“The beauty of these trips and why I absolutely love it is that we’re doing something with a collective goal and are properly taking people out of their comfort zone,” says Moody. “I might be slightly more active than the average person, but someone who’s been sat behind a desk for 20 years, with no adventure experience, can join us. Whether you’re 20st or 9st, 6ft 10in or 5ft 2in, we get everyone to the end.

“The enjoyment, the camaraderie, the experience – everyone has the most incredible time. You see people at the end who realise they’ve achieved something more than they ever imagined. It’s a really unique and bespoke experience.”

There are just 15 places available on the trip, which costs £3,950, and those taking part must also raise at least £4,000 in sponsorship. The dates are yet to be confirmed due to the coronavirus and travel restrictions, but you can find out more by emailing info@thelewismoodyfoundation.org.

The foundation is running other challenges too. In 2021, there is a cycle-trek in South Africa, with the reward at the end of watching the second Test between the British & Irish Lions and the Springboks. Or there are virtual challenges being run with Myzone during the lockdown. Find out more here.

It’s eight years since Moody retired, but it’s clear his thirst for adventure remains – and he’s raising money for a good cause along the way.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.