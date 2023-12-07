Lions to play in new country for the very first time against Argentina in 2025

The British & Irish Lions will face the Pumas in Dublin on Friday 20 June

The British & Irish Lions will play in Ireland for the first time when they take on Argentina in Dublin in their final match before embarking on the 2025 tour of Australia.

The Lions last faced the Pumas in a similar game in 2005 at what was then the Millenium Stadium, with the match ending in a 25-25 draw.

Before Warren Gatland took his side to South Africa in the Covid-affected tour last time out in 2021, they faced Japan in the 1888 Cup match at Scotland’s Murrayfield, winning 28-10 before losing the series 2-1 against the Springboks. That warm-up game was deemed a success and the next batch of tourists will run out at the Aviva Stadium before going Down Under.

Tickets are available from March 2024, starting at €40 (£34.25), with over 50,000 fans expected in the Irish capital on Friday 20 June 2025, with the game also broadcast on Sky Sports. The touring party’s first game in Australia will follow just eight days later against the Western Force in Perth. The Test series starts on 19 July in Brisbane.

Lions Argentina game confirmed in Dublin: Reaction

Lions CEO Ben Calveley believes it is important to give non-travelling fans the chance to see their heroes in action. He said: “Excitement is building as we continue the countdown to the 2025 Tour to Australia and we are delighted to confirm details of this fixture which is a key part of the overall Tour. The opportunity to play in Dublin at Aviva Stadium in front of over 50,000 Lions fans will make for a great occasion and the perfect send-off.

“British & Irish Lions Tours have a rich heritage built over 130 years of touring but alongside our strong history which we are very proud of, it is important that we look for ways in which to evolve our Tours. This pre-Tour fixture is one such example of this and builds on the success of the pre-Tour fixture against Japan at Murrayfield in 2021 which was a resounding success.

“British & Irish Lions fans are a core part of what makes a great Lions Tour. This fixture in Aviva Stadium gives fans who may not be travelling to Australia the opportunity to see the Lions in action which is really important to us.

“The 1888 Cup match in Dublin will give even more supporters the opportunity to be part of the Lions exciting journey and we look forward to witnessing a Sea of Red in Dublin before we depart for Australia.

“Finally, I would like to thank The Irish Rugby Football Union and La Unión Argentina de Rugby for their support and collaboration in the organising of this fixture”.

IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts added: “The British & Irish Lions is synonymous with rugby heritage, pride and passion and I am delighted that Irish fans will have an opportunity to watch one of rugby’s most popular and iconic teams play for the very first time in Ireland.

“The IRFU is very proud to host this “Home” fixture prior to the 2025 Tour, and it promises to be a momentous celebration for Irish rugby in our 150th Anniversary season. A packed Aviva Stadium will provide an ideal launchpad for the Lions before they depart for Australia, giving many Irish rugby fans the opportunity to savour the extraordinary experience that is being a Lions supporter, on home soil.

“I would like to thank the Board of The British & Irish Lions for awarding Irish rugby with this honour, which will fittingly bookend our 150th year celebrations.”

Gabriel Travaglini, President of La Unión Argentina de Rugby (UAR), said: “It is a great honour and privilege to be able to play The British & Irish Lions again. This is a once-in-a-lifetime event for our players, and it is a great opportunity to play against a team with such prestige and history. It will undoubtedly be a very important challenge for our Pumas.”

