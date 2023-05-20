Live stream Champions Cup final: How to watch from anywhere

Leinster and La Rochelle face off again for the biggest prize in the European game

It’s a rerun! Last year in Marseille, La Rochelle defeated Leinster 24-21. The two square off again, this time in Dublin, and if you cant be there, be sure you can stream Champions Cup final 2023.

Do the boys in blue have an edge, playing at the Aviva Stadium so many of their players are familiar with? Can La Rochelle go back-to-back?

What a show we have in store. So here’s how to watch it…

Live stream Champions Cup final for FREE in the UK

The Heineken Champions Cup final will be shown live on ITV for UK audiences.

Which means that you can catch the action for FREE on ITVX. They also have an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices. Just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out the free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions below.

How to watch Champions Cup final from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local rugby coverage, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Champions Cup final coverage: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

BT Sport are the main rights holders for the Champions Cup in the UK & Ireland. If you are a BT Sport subscriber then the final os free to watch.

If you are not, then you can subscribe to BT Sport from as little as £17 a month here.

There are other free-to-air options in the UK as ITV will show the final along with RTE in Ireland .

Champions Cup final coverage: How to watch from France

In France, beIN Sports will show the Champions Cup final.

There is free-to-air coverage from France TV too.

Champions Cup Cup coverage: How to watch from Italy

Sky Sport Italia will show the final.

Champions Cup final coverage: How to watch from elsewhere in Europe

If you are in Spain or Andorra, then Telefonica have the rights to show European rugby while Sport TV and Go are the relevant places for those watching in Portugal and Malta respectively.

Champions Cup and Challenge Cup coverage: How to watch from South Africa

South African fans can see the Champions Cup final on SuperSport,.

Various DStv packages give access to SuperSport (with all action on their Grandstand channel). If you can’t watch on your TV, you can also use the network’s streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport’s dedicated app.

Champions Cup final coverage: How to watch from USA and Canada

Rugby fans in North America can stream the Champions Cup final on FloRugby. You can stream matches via FloSports or watch via the app.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 and the annual subscription is $150, with both packages also giving you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and wrestling.

Champions Cup final: How to watch from New Zealand

Sky New Zealand has the rights to show the Champions Cup final.

Champions Cup final: How to watch from Australia

Fans braving the time difference down under can watch the Champions Cup final with beIN Sports on Foxtel. Supporters can also stream it on the go on their devices using Foxtel GO.

Champions Cup final coverage: How to watch from South-East Asia

Premier Sports Asia will show the Champions Cup final.

A monthly subscription costs $25.99 (USD) while an annual deal comes in at £169 for supporters.

Champions Cup final: How to watch from elsewhere

EPCR have an OTT service, epcrugby.tv, so you can stream live European matches outside of its core broadcast territories.

