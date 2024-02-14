Ex-England hopeful fast-tracked into Italy squad just days after URC move

Lynagh could make his international debut in round three of the 2024 Six Nations

Wing Louis Lynagh has been called up into Italy’s Six Nations squad just a day after his move to in-form URC side Benetton, his father’s old club, was announced.

It was announced Lynagh would move to the Italian side next season on a two-year deal from Harlequins. His international ambitions are at the heart of his decision after being overlooked by England, despite previously training with the squad.

How Louis Lynagh qualifies for Italy

Lynagh, who qualifies for Italy as he was born in Treviso and his mother is Italian, has previously been called into an England camp but was never capped. He also qualifies for Australia through his father and Wallaby legend Michael, but has also not been capped for the country.

Ahead of Italy’s trip to Lille to take on France in the third round of the 2024 Six Nations, new head coach Gonzalo Quesada named Lynagh in his training squad.

While Lynagh could make his international bow, his former Quins team-mate Tommaso Allan will not feature in round three. The fly-half/full-back has mutually agreed with the coaching group to take some time to rest after a long block of playing, including the 2023 World Cup.

Head coach Quesada said: “Tommaso is an excellent professional and, even more importantly, a person of unquestionable value. Men, even before athletes, are at the centre of our evaluations and this is why, after having discussed with Tommaso and having fully understood his needs, we decided together with him for an additional period of rest.”

So far in the tournament Italy have lost two games. They pushed England close in a 27-24 loss but were beaten 36-0 by defending champions Ireland on Sunday.

The Azzurri travel to France after the fallow week, before hosting Scotland in round four and finishing up with a trip to Cardiff to face Wales on Super Saturday. They are bidding to win their first Six Nations match since that famous victory at Principality Stadium in the 2022 competition.

