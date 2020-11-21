Louis Rees-Zammit gets his first Test try

The teenage Wales speedster scored against Georgia

A first Test try and an assist – it was a good evening for 19-year-old speedster Louis Rees-Zammit as Wales overcame Georgia in the Autumn Nations Cup.

In a stuttering match in grim conditions, Wales won 18-0 in this Pool A fixture. They enjoyed set-piece dominance and were on the right side of the referee for the majority of the match, but it was hardly free-flowing stuff.

And yet the showing from Rees-Zammit was a patch of light on a slate-grey evening.

After six consecutive Test losses, Wales finally got the monkey off the back. Some fans will be disappointed it was not won by more and it wasn’t exactly 80 minutes of sexy stuff – hey, they made 13 changes and the weather was horrific – but the performances of Aaron Wainwright, Jake Ball and Johnny Williams impressed and then there was Gloucester’s quicksilver back, Rees-Zammit.

Rees-Zammit is the youngest Welsh try-scorer since Harry Robinson, according to statisticians Opta. He is also the youngest player to score a Premiership hat-trick. The future is very bright for the wing.

He also got an assist in this one, hitting Rhys Webb with a pass once he was worked into a two-on-one.

After the match, Wales head coach Wayne Pivac said he was very happy with the hosts’ showing in the scrum, and the Georgians will not be best pleased with their lineout display either.

The visitors also saw a yellow card after Beka Saginadze hit Justin Tipuric with a swinging arm as he attempted to make a tackle – Tipuric was forced off with a suspected brain injury too.

Next up for Wales: England.

Oh boy… That is a vastly different prospect.

