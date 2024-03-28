Rees-Zammit left rugby in January

Louis Rees-Zammit is set to join Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs and will be a running back/wide receiver.

After the NFL pro day, the former Wales rugby international was reportedly sought after by several teams. The 23-year-old visited all of the teams and is now thought to be joining the Chiefs, according to journalist Jordan Schultz. Players on the team include Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

Rees-Zammit left rugby hours before Wales named their squad for the 2024 Six Nations. He credited his dream to play in the NFL as the reason and left club Gloucester with immediate effect.

He said at the time: “I have had the incredible honour of playing rugby for my country which, as a proud Welshman, I’ve never taken for granted.

“However, I believe that this is the right time for me to realise another professional goal of playing American football in the US. Those opportunities don’t come around very often.”

Wales head coach Warren Gatland said he only found out about Rees-Zammit’s departure an hour before he named his Six Nations squad.

Gatland said: “I learned of it an hour ago. Spoke to Louis (Rees-Zammit) about a half hour ago. It’s a little bit of a shock. I spoke to George Skivington [Gloucester head coach] at midday and things have happened quickly. Louis had an approach on Sunday to go and do a training camp with the NFL…

“I just wished him all the best. I’ve always been a great believer in players taking those opportunities that are presented for them. I said if it doesn’t work out, what are your next steps? He said he’d come back to rugby.”

