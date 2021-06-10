Find out more about the young speedster included in the 2021 British & Irish Lions squad

Who is Louis-Rees Zammit: Ten things you should know about the Wales wing

Louis Rees-Zammit is one of the most exciting figures to emerge in international rugby in years.

Breaking into the Wales team while still a teenager, his rapid rise led to Warren Gatland selecting the winger in his squad for the British & Irish Lions 2021 tour. He is the youngest member of the squad travelling to South Africa.

Playing domestically for Gloucester as one of a talented crop of wingers, here are ten more facts about the talented Welshman.

Ten things you should know about Louis Rees-Zammit

1. Louis Rees-Zammit was born on 2 February 2001 in Penarth, in the Vale of Glamorgan. He now stands 6ft 3in tall and weighs just under 13st. His surname comes from Maltese ancestry.

2. Roald Dahl is another famous alumni of the Cathedral School, Llandaff, which Rees-Zammit attended.

3. He didn’t settle on the wing until he reached Hartpury College, playing half-back and centre throughout his schoolboy days.

4. At 18 years and 70 days, Rees-Zammit is the youngest Gloucester player to ever appear in a Gallagher Premiership match, coming off the bench with four minutes left of a 27-23 win over West Country rivals Bath.

5. On 28 December 2019 he scored three tries for Gloucester against Northampton Saints at Franklin’s Gardens – becoming the youngest-ever scorer of a Premiership hat-trick.

MORE ON LOUIS REES-ZAMMIT