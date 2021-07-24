The hooker scored from a driving maul

Luke Cowan-Dickie scores first try of Lions series

The British & Irish Lions opened the try scoring in their Test series with the Springboks, with Luke Cowan-Dickie profitting from a fine Lions maul. IT turned the tide as a huge second-half comeback led to the Lions beating the Springboks in the first Test.

The score was needed as the Lions were under the pump for the majority of the first half, with the hosts going in at halt-time 12-3 ahead. They won many of the physical battles and profited off of Lions errors and ill-discipline. The Lions could have scored late on in the first, with a fine break from Robbie Henshaw, but as everyone swept towards the Boks’ line, full-back Willie le Roux managed to knock the ball and force a knock-on.

However, at the start of the second, the Lions gave the Boks a taste of their own medicine in Cape Town.

Many had expected the Springboks to be the side with the lethal maul in this one, but the Lions were the first team to profit off the tactic.

Related: Will Cape Town pitch hold up for rest of Lions series?

In the current issue of Rugby World, in our ‘Battlegrounds’ feature looking at the key tactical battles in this Test series, Rugby World Cup-winning former Springboks hooker Schalk Brits told us of the Boks: “We’ve always seen our scrum and our maul and our physicality as ways to exert dominance. I don’t think that will change anytime soon!”

But he also added: “The Lions maul is going to be very challenging. We couldn’t get the same dominance when we played against Wales and Alun Wyn Jones (in the 2019 World Cup semi-final), so let’s see what will happen.” And after a cagey first 40 minutes, the score meant that the game would open up. Things came to life in the second half.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.