Manu Tuilagi red card after 13 minutes

Tuilagi was sent off against Northampton saints for using a forearm

Just 13 minutes into his return to Sale Sharks action after a few weeks in England camp, Manu Tuilagi saw red for this forearm shot on Northampton Saints’ Tommy Freeman.

After consulting the Television Match Official (TMO), referee Ian Tempest sent the 31-year-old centre off for the offence – which at the top of range of punishments, could see Tuilagi banned for more than ten weeks, and at best two weeks.

You may remember Tuilagi has copped a ten-week ban before – a punishment he was hit with after punching Chris Ashton in the 2011 Premiership final against – you guessed it – Northampton Saints.

Tuilagi has been in camp with Steve Borthwick’s side, but is yet to feature in the 2023 Six Nations. England next play next week, against Wales in Cardiff, on Saturday February 25. But Tuilagi faces some time away from the England fold.

It was tight in the end, with Saints winning this one 38-34, with the home side getting a penalty try and scores from Freeman, Matt Proctor, Callum Braley, and Fraser Dingwall.

The big bonus for Steve Borthwick was that back-rower Tom Curry was in try-scoring form on his own return for Sale – he missed Tests against Scotland and Italy due to a hamstring strain.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.