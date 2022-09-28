The Pumas legend joins as an assistant and consultant

Mario Ledesma joins Dallas Jackals in MLR

In a coup for Major League Rugby, the Dallas Jackals have named former Argentina hero Mario Ledesma as an assistant coach and consultant for the upcoming season.

Having left his position as los Pumas head coach in February of this year, the 84-cap hooker has taken up a position with the side ahead of their second MLR season.

“It’s a very exciting time to be joining the Dallas Jackals,” Ledesma said of the appointment. “I’m proud to be a part of this journey and look forward to helping develop an identity of a successful culture along with habits and discipline of a high performance environment with an underlying growth mindset.”

After a distinguished playing career with los Pumas and most notably Clermont Auvergne, Ledesma, 49, moved into coaching. After stints assisting with Stade Français, Montpellier, Waratahs and then the Wallabies, he became head coach of the Jaguares. And in 2018 Ledesma took over as Argentina boss.

In his time with the national side, he oversaw a first win over Australia since 1983, and a first ever victory over the All Black. However, after presiding over a winless Rugby Championship campaign in 2021, he stepped aside. His long-time friend and former assistant Michael Cheika took over.

Of his move to aid Dallas, Ledesma adds: “To the fans, we look forward to bringing together a team that will make you proud, that makes you excited to come to matches, and that is integrated into the community. You all will be a big part of our identity and our culture and we look forward to facing the journey and challenges ahead together.”

Jackals general manager Santi Sodini said: “We are so excited to have a highly respected and world-class coach such as Mario joining us. Mario brings a wealth of knowledge and success as a player and as a coach and will surely positively affect all aspects of the team.”

