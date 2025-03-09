Matt Gallagher: Ten things you should know about Italy wing

Gallagher left Bath for Benetton ahead of the 2024-25 season

Matt Gallagher is an Italy international with experience in both the URC and Premiership.

Here are ten things you should know about the back-three star.

Related: Italy Six Nations squad

Ten things you should know about Matt Gallagher

1. Gallagher was born in Sidcup, Kent on 26 October, 1996

2. Gallagher qualifies for Italy through a maternal grandfather. His nonno Abramo – which is Gallagher’s middle name – moved from the Dolomites to London after WW2

3. His father John qualified for New Zealand on residency and played full-back for the All Blacks, winning the inaugural 1987 Rugby World Cup

4. Gallagher qualifies for Ireland as dad John was born in England to Irish parents

5. Gallagher played for England U20 and won the Junior World Cup in 2016, beating Ireland 45-21 in the final

6. After coming through the academy, Gallagher made his competitive debut for Saracens in November 2014 against the Ospreys in the Anglo-Welsh Cup

7. Gallagher had spells on loan at Old Albanians and Bedford Blues

8. He joined Munster in 2020

9. He moved from Munster to Bath in 2022

10. Gallagher signed for Benetton ahead of the 2024-25 season and made his Italy debut at full-back against Samoa in July 2024

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.