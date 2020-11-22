The fly-half slotted a three-pointer against Scotland

Matthieu Jalibert scores rare drop-goal for France in victory over Scotland

France exorcised the demons of their Six Nations loss at Murrayfield by defeating Scotland 22-15 in the Autumn Nations Cup.

The visitors had the edge through forward grunt, set-piece power and one breakthrough try for Virimi Vakatawa on the other side of half-time. But Scotland still managed to keep in touch and could even have fought back in the end for a draw, had a late penalty kick from captain Stuart Hogg gone into touch rather than heading into the dead-ball area.

French discipline was not where they will have wanted it either. However, a win’s a win for all that.

And we saw a rare drop-goal for France!

This show of composure was impressive from the fly-half, brought in to start with Romain Ntamack out.

As you will see below, a drop-goal is all too rare in the Test game these days (though it is worth noting that Moises Duque slotted one for Brazil against Uruguay recently).

France fans will be delighted with the maturity shown by their playmakers. In fact, while there was a lot of fanfare about the most recent Six Nations player of the tourament, Antoine Dupont, in this one he was happy to draw defenders onto him and let others exploit the space.

Check out this decisive move to get the telling try early in the second half.

France are now in the box seat in Pool B of the Autumn Nations Cup, and face Italy in France next week to end the pool stage. Win that and they are in line for a final with the top side in Pool A – a trip to Twickenham would be a gargantuan challenge and one to excite spectators.

As for Scotland, they already know they have a 28-0 result, with Fiji unable to compete due to a Coronavirus outbreak in their ranks.

