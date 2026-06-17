Who is Riley Norton? Meet the 20-year-old Springboks star called up to the senior squad by Rassie Erasmus

Rassie Erasmus has picked the 20-year-old Stormers forward to face the Barbarians on Saturday so here is all you need to know about Riley Norton

Arguably no country in world rugby has a more formidable player pool than South Africa, which makes it even more impressive that 20-year-old Stormers lock Riley Norton has already powered his way onto Rassie Erasmus’s radar.

The Springboks head coach has named Norton to start in the second row against the Barbarians this weekend, as the Stellenbosch-born rising star (who captained South Africa to their 2025 U20 World Cup win) continues a meteoric rise.

“I don’t want to single out a player because he’s standing out more than the others,” said Erasmus, “but he’s definitely a guy who’s got maturity about him, coming into the Springbok set-up as a young guy.

“He’s definitely not at all windgat [a show-off], he’s confident, and there’s an aura around him.”

A multitalented sportsman, Norton also played eight matches for the South African under-19 cricket team, before opting for a career in the oval-ball game.

Earlier this year, Rugby World caught up with one of the newest stars in South African rugby.

Who is Riley Norton? Get to know the latest Springboks star…

How did you get into rugby?

Ever since I can remember, we’ve played rugby games in the backyard. My dad (Chris) played for Western Province and Maties (Stellenbosch Uni). My older brother played and I just followed in their footsteps.

What made you stick with the sport?

Because of the unbelievable camaraderie that you can have in it. It’s my passion, I love it. There is nothing that fills me with more joy and purpose than playing rugby. It’s a much bigger thing in South Africa than just a game. It’s like a lifestyle, a big part of our culture.

What positions have you played?

I’ve played at lock and flanker my whole life. So, four, five and blindside. I’ve also played a little bit of No 8.

Did you play other sports?

I played everything. Hockey, water polo, swimming, tennis and cricket. I think that contributes a lot to my hand-eye coordination. I played cricket up to last year and had to make a tough decision (after he represented South Africa at the 2024 U19 Cricket World Cup) when I was 18. I miss it at times.

When was your first representative rugby game for South Africa?

In 2023 against France. That was in the U18 international series played in Paarl. It was a massive honour to put on the green jersey. It was a dream of mine for a long time.

When you put on that jersey, everything feels like it has come together and you have this power.

Who was your hero growing up?

Pieter-Steph du Toit. We had a coffee together, which was super special. He was always my hero. Just the presence he has on the field, the work-rate. And he’s a double World Cup winner and World Player of the Year.

Describe your playing style…

I pride myself on my high work-rate. I want to get through the dirty work.

Your biggest strength?

Getting through as many collisions as possible – cleaning, rucking, tackling, carrying. I call the lineouts quite often now too.

And your biggest work-on?

My explosiveness and speed. I’m developing my leg power and strength.

Your guilty pleasure?

Chocolate. Anything sweet.

Biggest influence on your career?

My family. My mum (Andi), dad and brothers (Kei and Tim). They’ve always supported me and never let me down.

Any hobbies?

Golf – it’s fun to connect with your mates. Then anything wildlife-related too, like hiking.

Are you studying?

Yes, for a business degree in investment management at Stellenbosch University.

Your main rugby goal?

To play for the Springboks. And represent my home-town team, the Stormers.

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